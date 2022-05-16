Intercontinental Exchange Announces Results From 2022 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced the results of the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held Friday, May 13. A replay of the meeting is available at www.ir.theice.com.

Each of the ten director nominees received a majority of the votes cast “for” their election. Each director was elected to a one-year term.

Stockholders approved an advisory executive compensation vote, with a majority of the votes cast “for” the proposal.

Stockholders approved the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. 2022 Omnibus Employee Incentive Plan, with a majority of the votes cast “for” the proposal.

Stockholders approved the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. 2022 Omnibus Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan, with a majority of the votes cast “for” the proposal.

Stockholders approved the adoption of amendments to our current Certificate of Incorporation to eliminate supermajority voting provisions, with at least 66 2/3 of the outstanding shares of ICE’s common stock entitled to vote thereon casting a vote “for” the proposal.

Stockholders approved the adoption of amendments to our current Certificate of Incorporation to lower the special meeting ownership threshold to 20%, with at least a majority of the outstanding shares of ICE’s common stock entitled to vote thereon casting a vote “for” the proposal.

Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022, with a majority of the votes cast “for” the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP.

As recommended by ICE’s Board of Directors, stockholders did not approve a stockholder proposal regarding a special stockholder meeting improvement to lower the special meeting ownership threshold to 10%, with a majority of the votes cast “against” the proposal.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. served as the Inspector of Elections, which tabulated and verified the results of the stockholder vote.