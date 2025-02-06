Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Intercontinental Exchange Announces 7% Increase To Its Quarterly Dividend

Date 06/02/2025

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2025 dividend of $0.48 per share, up 7% from its previous $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in 2024.

The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2025. The ex-dividend date is March 17, 2025.

ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2025 to be $1.92 per share. The expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.

Record Date

Payable Date

March 17, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 13, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 16, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 16, 2025

December 31, 2025
