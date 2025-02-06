Intercontinental Exchange Announces 7% Increase To Its Quarterly Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2025 dividend of $0.48 per share, up 7% from its previous $0.45 per share quarterly dividend in 2024.

The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2025. The ex-dividend date is March 17, 2025.

ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2025 to be $1.92 per share. The expected record and payable dates for the balance of the year are expected to be as noted below, subject to board authorization.