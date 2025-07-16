Interactive Brokers Unveils Investment Themes Tool To Turn Market Trends Into Smarter Trades - New Discovery Feature Helps Investors Quickly Explore Market Trends, Compare Companies, And Find Opportunities

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced the release of Investment Themes, an intuitive discovery tool powered by Reflexivity that investors can use to move from market trends to actionable trade ideas more quickly and confidently. Available across IBKR’s powerful trading platforms, Investment Themes simplifies the research process by connecting companies, products, competitors, and regions across the entire S&P 1500 universe.

The underlying thematic intelligence was developed by Reflexivity, leveraging its proprietary knowledge graph to map the real-world relationships between companies and their business drivers.

Investment Themes turns complex market data into clear, interactive insights. Investors can start with a topic like “Generative AI” or “Nuclear Energy” and instantly view the public companies tied to that theme, without needing a ticker symbol or prior research. Investment Themes helps users uncover patterns, explore relationships, and make informed decisions in less time.

“Investment Themes will help our clients turn raw relationship data into a narrative that they can trade on,” said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. “It’s about helping investors turn curiosity into conviction more efficiently.”

“IBKR has always been on the cutting edge of technology, offering its clients state-of-the-art trading and research infrastructure,” said Jan Szilagyi, the Co-founder and CEO of Reflexivity. “This initiative demonstrates how AI can deliver value to pioneering institutions that care deeply about their client experience.”

Investment Themes transforms complex market relationships into actionable intelligence and allows investors to:

Start with a trend and discover investable companies : By typing in a theme, users can quickly see companies that are directly connected to that idea, eliminating the need for complex filters or prior watchlists.

By typing in a theme, users can quickly see companies that are directly connected to that idea, eliminating the need for complex filters or prior watchlists. Leverage a dynamic universe: Investment Themes consists of ~500 real-world business areas and industry trends. The exposure of each company is measured based on a proprietary scoring system built by Reflexivity that assesses factors including revenue exposure, strategic importance, and capital expenditures associated with the theme.

Understand the competitive landscape: Each S&P 1500 company profile now includes an Investment Themes tab in Fundamentals Explorer. This view offers a map of that company’s products, direct competitors, and related industries, helping investors spot portfolio overlaps or discover complementary opportunities.

Each S&P 1500 company profile now includes an Investment Themes tab in Fundamentals Explorer. This view offers a map of that company’s products, direct competitors, and related industries, helping investors spot portfolio overlaps or discover complementary opportunities. Explore global exposure and revenue footprints: Investment Themes includes capabilities to examine a company’s regional risk or growth potential by tracing where revenue is generated. Whether investors are looking to hedge exposure or identify global leaders, Investment Themes makes it easier to understand who is focused on which markets.

With Investment Themes, IBKR makes it easier for every investor to explore ideas, uncover relationships, and turn insight into action. In addition to Investment Themes, Interactive Brokers provides a comprehensive set of discovery tools, including global valuation comparisons, sentiment analysis, bond screening, and securities lending insights, designed to help investors uncover opportunities across markets, asset classes, and investment styles.

Investment Themes is available to IBKR clients worldwide at no additional cost. It is in beta on most platforms and will be generally available shortly. Clients using Trader Workstation can launch Investment Themes from the “New Window” menu or by opening one of the S&P 1500 stocks in Fundamentals Explorer and clicking on the Investment Theme tab. This tool is also available in equivalent locations in IBKR Mobile and IBKR Desktop.

For more information, visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: Investment Themes

Canada: Investment Themes

United Kingdom: Investment Themes

Europe: Investment Themes

Hong Kong: Investment Themes

Singapore: Investment Themes

Australia: Investment Themes

India: Investment Themes

Japan: Investment Themes

