Interactive Brokers Launches Enhanced Version Of IBKR Desktop With One-Click, Instant Order Placement - Active Traders Benefit From Market Intelligence, Product Discovery, And Execution Tools In A Modern, Scalable Interface

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the release of Version 1.2 of IBKR Desktop, a next-generation trading platform that balances simplicity with advanced functionality. The improved version offers new features and tools, including one-click, instant order transmission which is a highly requested and sought-after feature for Interactive Brokers’ active and sophisticated traders.

With IBKR Desktop, clients can trade products from over 160 global exchanges, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds, from a single unified platform, and access popular and exclusive tools that prioritize customization and flexibility. IBKR Desktop offers superior order execution, competitive pricing, and an extensive suite of global investment products designed to optimize trading and enhance investment strategies.

Key features and updates include:

Improved Order Entry: Configurable “QuickTrade” buttons for fewer clicks to place an order

Intuitive Currency Trading: Easily convert account balances into different currencies, and view a unified display of P&L values in one single currency

Rapid Order Placement: Both keyboard and mouse actions now allow for instant order submission

Close Specific Lots: Choose which tax lots to close based on long/short-term profits or losses

Ask IBKR: AI-powered tool that delivers instant portfolio insights through natural language queries

“IBKR Desktop is designed to be the primary platform for self-directed traders and investors. With each update, we add the features our clients value most,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “Version 1.2 introduces new, user-friendly functionality. IBKR Desktop empowers traders and investors of every skill level to seamlessly discover, analyze, trade, and manage portfolios through one intuitive, integrated platform.”

IBKR Desktop is part of Interactive Brokers' broader platform suite, which includes IBKR Mobile for trading on the go, Client Portal for streamlined web-based access, Trader Workstation (TWS) for advanced and professional users, as well as IBKR ForecastTrader for trading predictions on topics including economic, government, financial, or climate indicators. Each platform is built on the same robust infrastructure, giving clients the flexibility to trade how, when, and where they choose.

To learn more or start using Version 1.2 of IBKR Desktop, visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC - IBKR Desktop

Canada - IBKR Desktop

United Kingdom - IBKR Desktop

Europe - IBKR Desktop

Hong Kong - IBKR Desktop

Singapore - IBKR Desktop

Australia - IBKR Desktop

India - IBKR Desktop

Japan - IBKR Desktop

Product availability may vary depending on the country of residence and the Interactive Brokers affiliate.

