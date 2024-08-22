Interactive Brokers Introduces Enhancements To Global Bond Offering - IBKR Adds Significant Liquidity And Trading Hours For Global Corporate And Sovereign Bonds

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced significant enhancements to its global bond offering available through the IBKR Bond Marketplace. Clients of Interactive Brokers can now access greater liquidity for global corporate bonds, European Government Bonds (EGBs) and UK Gilts for up to 22 hours a day. In addition, clients will now be able to trade Swiss Franc-denominated (CHF) bonds on the IBKR platform.

With the addition of Swiss government bonds and a wide array of global corporate bonds priced in CHF, IBKR has added to its universe of bonds denominated in USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, and HKD.

Thomas Frank, Executive Vice President of Interactive Brokers, stated, “IBKR is pleased to once again deliver on our long-term program to substantially add to bond market access for our clients in terms of products, price discovery, liquidity and hours of availability.”

Worldwide clients of Interactive Brokers can trade bonds alongside global stocks, options, futures, currencies, mutual funds, and more from a single unified platform. They now have a broader product choice and the ability to respond quickly to the global market and economic news regardless of time or location. Adding CHF-denominated bonds allows clients to exploit opportunities across the European fixed-income landscape. The enhancements to IBKR’s corporate and sovereign bond offering provides greater transparency and access to more trading opportunities. Together they give IBKR’s retail, active trader and institutional investor clients additional means to diversify and express their views across fixed-income markets.

The IBKR Bond Marketplace provides clients with a straightforward and cost-effective way to trade bonds. Over 1 million bonds globally, including Corporate, Municipal, Treasury, and non-US sovereign bonds are available at low, transparent commissions with no mark-ups or built-in spreads. Clients can also use the free IBKR Bond Search Tool to search and compare bonds by a variety of criteria, including type, maturity and yield, to adjust their bond holdings easily.