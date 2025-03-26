Interactive Brokers Expands Crypto Trading With New Tokens - Trade Solana, Cardano, Ripple, And Dogecoin Alongside Stocks, Options, Futures, And More - All On One Platform

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced the addition of four popular cryptocurrency tokens to its trading platform: Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE). These new tokens join Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), providing investors access to some of the most actively traded digital assets. SOL, ADA, XRP and DOGE are available to clients with an account at Zero Hash LLC, and SOL is available to clients with an account at Paxos Trust Company.

Eligible clients of Interactive Brokers LLC (IB LLC) and Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited (IB UK) can seamlessly access crypto trading on the same platform they use for stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, mutual funds, and more across 160+ global markets. This allows investors to establish spot cryptocurrency positions and hedge their exposure with crypto futures, options and ETFs. Investors benefit from a unified interface that displays all balances and positions in a single view, simplifying portfolio and cash management.

"Adding these new tokens gives our clients even more flexibility to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of opportunities across digital assets," said Steve Sanders, EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. "Combined with our low-cost structure and powerful trading tools, this expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to offering clients a comprehensive and efficient trading experience."

Interactive Brokers offers some of the lowest cryptocurrency trading costs in the industry, which are less than leading cryptocurrency exchanges and online brokers. Based on monthly volume, commissions range from 0.12% to 0.18% of trade value, with a minimum of just $1.75 per order. Clients pay no added spreads, markups, or custody fees, ensuring transparent pricing on every trade. A cryptocurrency cost comparison chart is available here: Cryptocurrency Trading (IB LLC) and Cryptocurrency Trading (IB UK).

Clients trading crypto through the Interactive Brokers platform can:

Hold both USD and cryptocurrencies in their crypto trading account

Trade cryptocurrencies 24/7

Place non-marketable limit orders for greater control over execution

Withdraw crypto to an external wallet for added flexibility

Explore Cryptocurrency trading on Interactive Brokers' platform at:

US: Cryptocurrency Trading (US and countries served by IB LLC)

UK: Cryptocurrency Trading

Cryptocurrency trading is available to eligible clients of Interactive Brokers LLC and Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited. Product and feature availability may vary depending on region.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.