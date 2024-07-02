Interactive Brokers Enhances Market Access With Extended Trading On Eurex/KRX Link - Korean Derivatives Available During US And European Trading Hour

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, has announced the launch of the Eurex/KRX Link with extended trading hours for Korean KOSPI 200 derivatives. This enhancement aligns trading opportunities across Korean, US, and European time zones, providing seamless access for investors during US and European market hours.

The expanded trading hours include a variety of products such as KOSPI 200 Options, Mini-KOSPI 200 Futures, KOSPI 200 Futures, and USD/KRW currency futures. These products are fully fungible with corresponding contracts at KRX, enabling robust risk management and effective investment strategies across different markets.

Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers, stated, “Providing access to the Eurex/KRX link exemplifies Interactive Brokers’ dedication to offering our clients an extensive range of global investment and trading opportunities. Clients can now take advantage of extended hours to trade in one of the world's most liquid derivatives markets. Our global client base, including APAC, European and American clients, benefit by having access to KOSPI derivatives during normal and extended trading hours, regardless of location.”

Recent regulatory changes have simplified the process for foreign investments in South Korean equities, positioning the Eurex/KRX Link to attract more international investors. The extended trading hours cater to the growing influx of global investors seeking direct access to South Korean equities and derivatives. These changes are expected to elevate South Korea's status from an emerging to a developed market, making it more appealing to global institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers offers global market access, advanced technology, and competitive pricing, benefiting both self-directed individual and institutional investors. Clients can now trade Korean derivatives alongside global stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and more from a single unified platform, with the ability to fund accounts and trade in multiple currencies, including the Korean Won.

For more information on the Eurex/KRX Link at Interactive Brokers, please visit:

