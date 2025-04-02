Interactive Brokers Adds Multi-Monitor Support And More To IBKR Desktop Trading Platform Streamlined Design With Powerful Trading Technology

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced updates to IBKR Desktop, a next-generation trading platform for investors who demand simplicity but value Interactive Brokers’ advanced technology. With no platform fees and a user-friendly interface packed with advanced features, clients can easily facilitate simple trades across asset classes and complex order types. The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate, making it suitable for experienced traders and novice investors.

“IBKR Desktop is a powerful, intuitive platform designed for traders and investors of all experience levels. Whether you’re just getting started or managing advanced trading strategies, IBKR Desktop provides the tools, research, and customization needed to trade with confidence,” said Steve Sanders, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. “These enhancements reflect our ongoing commitment to deliver a world-class trading experience across an advanced and easy-to-use platform.”

With IBKR Desktop, clients can trade products from over 160 global exchanges, including stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds, from a single unified platform and access popular and exclusive tools that prioritize customization and flexibility. IBKR Desktop offers superior order execution, competitive pricing, and an extensive suite of global investment products designed to optimize trading and enhance investment strategies.

Power meets simplicity in the IBKR Desktop platform, allowing clients to feel at ease and in control of their trading experience. Recent updates include: