Interactive Brokers Adds Access To Brazil’s B3 Exchange

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, today announced that eligible clients outside of Brazil can now trade Brazilian equities through B3, the Brazil Stock Exchange. This expansion gives investors more ways to access emerging market opportunities across Latin America alongside global stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and more through a single unified platform.

The B3 Exchange is one of the most active and liquid markets in the region. With this addition, investors will have direct access to trade Brazilian equities, plus over 160 markets worldwide using Interactive Brokers’ powerful trading platforms and tools.

“Global investors need seamless access to diverse markets to stay competitive,” said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Brokers. “By adding Brazil’s B3 Exchange, we’re giving our clients efficient, low-cost access to one of the world’s most dynamic emerging economies through our unified global platform.”

Interactive Brokers offers access to over 160 markets and supports funding and trading in up to 28 currencies. This latest market expansion reinforces the firm’s commitment to providing clients with efficient, low-cost access to global opportunities.

Please note that access to Brazil’s B3 exchange through Interactive Brokers is not available to residents of Brazil.

