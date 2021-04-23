Integral Voted ‘Best In Cloud’ At Markets Choice Awards

Integral, a leading FX technology company, is delighted to announce that it has been recognised as ‘Best in Cloud' in the 2021 Markets Choice Awards. Integral won by demonstrating how its native cloud technology afforded users with highly configurable and fully automated workflow at all stages of the FX trading lifecycle, coupled with a scalable and flexible infrastructure that allows financial institutions to quickly deploy sophisticated FX technology and serve the unique needs of their clients.
Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral said: “We are honoured to be recognised as best in cloud in the 2021 Markets Choice Awards. FX is ideally suited to cloud and it is no surprise that its adoption has greatly accelerated within the industry. We are extremely proud to have supported our clients to compete and win on a global scale for over two decades using cloud technology and would like to thank Markets Choice Awards for recognising our contribution.”
Now in its ninth year, the Markets Choice Awards span the major sectors of institutional trading and technology – buy-side traders, sell-side execution desks, exchanges and platforms, incumbent technology providers and emerging fintech firms. Their methodology in selecting nominees and then winners is simple yet thorough and keeps the focus on the most important opinions: those of market participants.