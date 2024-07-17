Instituto BME Signs Collaboration Agreement With The Catholic Bolivian University “San Pablo”

Agreement reinforces BME's commitment to quality training in Spain and Latin America

Instituto BME, BME's training centre, has signed a collaboration agreement with the Catholic Bolivian University “San Pablo” to strengthen the collaboration between the two institutions. The agreement will enable various initiatives to be carried out for students and professionals from both institutions.

One of the highlights of the agreement is the International Week, which will take place in the second half of 2024. Students from the Bolivian Catholic University will travel to Madrid for five days, where they will receive training at the BME Institute, visit market members and business schools.

In addition, both institutions are planning joint research activities such as, for example, the tutoring of Bolivian Catholic University students' research work by Instituto BME professionals. The possibility of creating postgraduate programmes, such as a master's degree, with the collaboration of professors from both educational centres will also be explored with a view to launching it in 2025.

"This agreement is a sign of BME's commitment to quality education and training, not only in Spain but also beyond our borders. We are sure that this alliance with the Catholic Bolivian University “San Pablo” will bring great benefits and opportunities, and we look forward to working together," explains Enrique Castellanos, Director of the BME Institute.