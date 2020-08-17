 Skip to main Content
Instabank Admitted To Trading At Oslo Børs

Date 17/08/2020

Instabank has today been admitted to trading on Merkur Market. Banks have flocked to the Oslo Børs marketplaces in recent years to finance their growth plans. 

“Thanks to our admission to trading at Oslo Børs, everything is now in place for new and existing shareholders to join us in achieving our growth plans. We are now traded on a well-known marketplace, and this will create increased awareness of the bank and raise its profile among investors, business partners, suppliers and customers”, comments Robert Berg, the CEO of Instabank.

Fully digital bank
Instabank is a fully digital bank that offers loan products, savings and insurance to consumers in Norway, Sweden and Finland. The bank also offers payment solutions for businesses.
“We have taken strategic steps in order to become an attractive paytech partner to businesses that want to develop their business model. As a fully digital, cost-efficient bank, we have a strong competitive advantage in this market”, explained Robert Berg at the bank’s quarterly results presentation last Thursday.

An ever-increasing number of banks at Oslo Børs
17 banks have been admitted to listing or trading at Oslo Børs since 2015. These banks have together raised a total of NOK 10.6 billion in new equity in connection with and following their admission to listing or trading. Eleven of the banks that have been admitted to listing or trading are savings banks.

Oslo Børs is also an important source of debt capital for these banks. Their borrowing through debt instruments listed on Oslo Børs marketplaces currently totals NOK 1195 billion.

Banks listed since 2015

Market Place

Year of admission

Market cap (NOK billion)

Equity issued (NOK billion)

Norwegian Finans Holding

Oslo Børs

2016

13.983

0.518

SpareBank 1 Østlandet

Oslo Børs

2017

10.239

3.064

Sbanken

Oslo Børs

2015

7.288

3.964

Pareto Bank

Oslo Børs

2016

2.717

0.600

Sparebanken Telemark

Oslo Børs

2018

1.406

0.542

Komplett Bank

Oslo Børs

2017

1.379

0.929

Instabank*

Merkur Market

2020

0.466

0.000

Grong Sparebank

Merkur Market

2017

0.327

0.045

BRAbank

Merkur Market

2017

0.299

0.434

SpareBank 1 Nordvest

Oslo Børs

2017

0.243

0.120

Romsdal Sparebank

Merkur Market

2020

0.227

0.000

Surnadal Sparebank

Merkur Market

2018

0.217

0.074

Tysnes Sparebank

Merkur Market

2017

0.170

0.080

Sunndal Sparebank

Merkur Market

2018

0.154

0.045

Lillestrøm Sparebank

Merkur Market

2017

0.128

0.105

Nidaros Sparebank

Merkur Market

2019

0.118

0.045

Aasen Sparebank

Merkur Market

2016

0.116

0.065

Total

 

 

39.478

10.629

* Close on NOTC 14 August used for market cap.

