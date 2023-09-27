Inspire Brands Streamlines Omnichannel Commerce Across North American Restaurants Via Expanded Fiserv Relationship - Relationship Will Drive Unified Customer Experiences And Operational Efficiency Across U.S. Company-Owned And Franchised Locations

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced an expansion of its relationship with Inspire Brands, a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes more than 32,000 restaurants worldwide.

The expanded relationship builds on a successful foundation in which Fiserv has helped power connected commerce experiences within the Inspire portfolio for more than two decades. Continuing its existing relationship with their Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin’, and Sonic brands, Fiserv will now unify in-store, in-app, and online commerce for several more of Inspire’s popular restaurant concepts. The agreement will add several thousand additional restaurants to the relationship and include both company-owned and franchised locations.

“As buying experiences become more connected to customer loyalty, enabling seamless interactions across channels has become critical to our success,” said Kate Jaspon, Inspire CFO. “Inspire’s expanded relationship with Fiserv will simplify and improve how we serve our customers through any platform or payment method they choose.”

Inspire will leverage Carat, the global commerce platform from Fiserv, to enable payment experiences across its digital and physical footprint, enhance gift solutions, and maximize efficiency by unifying settlement, reporting, analytics, and other functions. This will also help simplify how Inspire connects its portfolio of restaurants to innovative payment capabilities and technology providers, allowing each brand to enable the payment experiences that best fit its unique customer needs.

“Our expanded relationship with Inspire exemplifies how large enterprises are making targeted investments to create deeper, more unified experiences for customers while optimizing costs,” said Casey Klyszeiko, Head of Carat and Global eCommerce at Fiserv. “By simplifying their commerce model, Inspire will be able to better streamline in-house operations.”

Carat is the global commerce platform from Fiserv that orchestrates payments and experiences for the world’s largest businesses, including eight of the 10 largest global quick-service restaurants (QSRs). With Carat, leading brands can unify their commerce, optimize transactions, and imagine and realize new ways to engage with customers.

Learn more at carat.fiserv.com.