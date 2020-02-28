INSEAD Inaugurates San Francisco Hub For Business Innovation - The School’s First Location In North America Opens A New Chapter In Its Journey And Solidifies Its Global Presence

INSEAD, The Business School for the World, has officially inaugurated its San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation (‘the Hub’). The school’s first learning space in North America solidifies its global reach and brings its unparalleled international offering to the heart of the world's leading innovation centre.
Ilian Mihov, INSEAD Dean and Professor of Economics, said at the opening ceremony, “Today’s world is increasingly defined by technology, innovation and sustainability. Business leaders need to rapidly transform their organisations in order to transform business and society. Just as we were at the forefront of the economic shift to Asia with our campus in Singapore, now we are also positioned to further learning in innovation that is so crucial to our age.”
Located at the heart of San Francisco where cutting-edge technology, venture finance, and forward-thinking education converge, the Hub will engage diverse communities to advance INSEAD's mission: to bring together people, cultures, and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society
Peter Zemsky, INSEAD Deputy Dean and Dean of Innovation added that, “This is more than just a building. It’s a dynamic, flexible and premier facility that invites thinkers to connect, co-create and lead the development of innovative research, teaching and ventures. It will open a new world of opportunities for our community to collaborate and engage with a dynamic ecosystem of innovators at the epicenter of technology and innovation.”
The official inauguration ceremony: (from left) Mika Salmi MBA’92D, Partner, Lakestar; Dr. Andreas Jacobs, Chairman of the INSEAD Board, Member of the Board of Jacobs Holding; Peter Zemsky, INSEAD Deputy Dean and Dean of Innovation; Isabelle Finger, Director of INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation; and Ilian Mihov, INSEAD Dean.
Rapid advances in technology, coupled with a succession of economic, social and political shocks, have created a world where change is the only constant. INSEAD is perfectly poised to offer insights and strategies to translate fast-paced technological innovation in helping business thrive in the digital age.
With a theme Tech everywhere in turbulent times, the inauguration on the 27th of February gathered more than 200 distinguished guests to exchange ideas on digital transformation, artificial intelligence and exciting new possibilities for leaders and organisations in a global business landscape impacted by technological changes.
Isabelle Finger, Director of INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation, said that, “This is a journey we have on been on since 2017 when we began fundraising from an engaged and influential group of alumni and from that point on we started to turn a dream into reality. We are excited to welcome our first executive education participants, alumni, faculty and staff to the Hub.”
In its first year, the Hub will offer a tailored selection of executive development programmes relevant to the Americas from the school’s portfolio of 50+ global programmes.
A highly anticipated course, Product Management Executive Programme, will take place in May 2020. It is an accelerated executive leadership development programme led by award-winning INSEAD faculty and including advanced product management sessions from product management executives from top technology companies such as Google, Facebook, Booking.com, Blablacar, YouTube, Uber and many more.
The Official Band of San Francisco - The San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band – participated in the inauguration of the INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation.