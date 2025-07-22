Inmobiliaria Marbella SOCIMI Joins BME Scaleup On July 24

The company, the eighth company to join BME's growth markets so far this year, starts with a valuation of 20 million euros

The BME Scaleup Management Committee has approved the incorporation of Inmobiliaria Marbella SOCIMI on July 24, once all the documentation submitted by the company has been analysed and studied and a favourable evaluation report has been issued by the Market Coordination and Incorporations Committee.

The company's Board of Directors, which is the eighth company to join BME's growth markets, has taken a reference price of 4 euros per share as a reference for the start of trading, taking into account the valuation report prepared by an independent expert, which represents a total value of the company of 20 million euros.

The company's trading code will be ‘SCIMS’. The company's Registered Adviser Renta 4 Sigrun.

Inmobiliaria Marbella is a family-owned company that has been operating since 1984 and is dedicated to real estate development, sales, and property rentals, primarily focused on the province of Málaga, Spain. The Company's model is based on maximising income from long-term rentals, as well as the profitability of its owned assets, offering investors the opportunity to invest in real assets of various types in the Spanish real estate market with minimal possible risk.

The Inmobiliaria Marbella’s Information Document is available on the BME Scaleup websiteopens in a new tab, where you can find all the information about the company and its business.

BME’s growth markets (BME Growth and BME Scaleup) are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2024, these markets welcomed 23 new companies and now have more than 150 companies listed for trading. BME Growthopens in a new tab allows small-cap companies from all sectors, with a significant presence of technology companies, to finance their growth, with recurring access to capital increases and a broad base of national and international investors. For its part, BME Scaleupopens in a new tab is especially oriented towards scaleups, although it is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, REITs, or family businesses. This market adapts to the needs of these companies by relaxing the incorporation requirements while offering the necessary transparency to investors. Among the advantages of accessing capital markets for small and medium-sized enterprises are financing, reputation, visibility, a boost to inorganic growth, and greater ease in attracting and retaining talent.

With these growth markets, BME completes its service offering. BME has a market for every type of company, from the first approaches to capital markets with the formation of the Pre-Market Environmentopens in a new tab, to large companies listed on the Stock Exchange.