Inify Laboratories Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

The sixth listing on Euronext Growth Oslo in 2022

Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 181 million

Oslo – 20 June 2022 – Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulate Inify Laboratories AB (ticker: INIFY) on their listing on Euronext Growth Oslo. This is the sixth listing on Euronext Growth Oslo so far in 2022.

Inify Laboratories is a Swedish company providing cancer diagnostics through ultra-modern laboratory services within pathology. It uses a fully digital, standardized and AI-supported workflow to optimize quality and response times, initially within prostate cancer. The company is currently building an ultra-modern laboratory located at Solna, Sweden. The company is a spin-off from the Oslo Børs listed MedTech company ContextVision.

At opening, the share price was set at NOK 4, corresponding to a total estimated value of NOK 181 million

Fredrik Palm, CEO of Inify Laboratories said: “I’m truly thrilled to announce that Inify Laboratories is admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo, less than 5 months after we became independent. With solid funding of NOK 150 million, provided through an equity issue towards supportive long-term shareholders as well as the management and Board of Directors, we have all prerequisites in place to develop the company and create a monumental paradigm shift within cancer diagnostics. The concept is scalable in terms of volume, diagnoses and geographical expansion which enable us to advance fast and create value for patients and clinicians. We offer a unique, attractive workplace for our multidisciplinary team where we merge technical and medical expertise in the same organization, sharing our vision to deliver world-leading cancer diagnostics.”

About Inify Laboratories AB

Inify Laboratories provides cancer diagnostics through ultra-modern laboratory services within histopathology. Fully digital, standardized and AI- supported workflow is applied to optimize quality and response times, initially for prostate cancer. The concept is scalable and extendible to other diagnosis. The company origins from ContextVision and became independent in February 2022. The company is based in Sweden and listed on Euronext Growth Oslo under the ticker INIFY.