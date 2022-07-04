INHOME PRIME PROPERTIES SOCIMI To Start Trading On BME Growth On Wednesday, 6 July

It will become the second REIT and the seventh company to join this BME market in 2022

The Board of Directors of the Market has approved the listing of INHOME PRIME PROPERTIES SOCIMI, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by the Coordination and Admission Committee.

INHOME PRIME PROPERTIES SOCIMIis the second REIT and the seventh company to join this BME market so far this year. It will begin trading on Wednesday, July 6.

The company's Board of Directors has set a reference value for each of its shares of 10 euros, giving the company a total valuation of 11 million euros.

The company’s ticker symbol will be “YIPP”. The company's Registered Advisor is Renta 4 Corporate, while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider.

INHOME PRIME PROPERTIES SOCIMI is a company whose purpose is to buy residential properties from elderly people at a discount, mostly located in the Madrid town centre and in neighborhoods considered prime or with a high yield potential, in order to subsequently formalise a rental contract, mostly for life.

The Informative Document on INHOME can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.