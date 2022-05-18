Ingenico To Enable The Rollout Of Alipay+ To Millions Of Merchants And Thousands Of Banks And Acquirers With PPaaS, Its Cloud-Based Payments Platform As A Service

Ingenico, a Worldline brand, and Ant Group today announced details of their partnership that will allow acquirers and other payment service providers to implement Alipay+ seamlessly across their merchant networks using Ingenico’s PPaaS (Payments Platform as a Service) cloud-based solution.

PPaaS, leverages the power of the payments ecosystem by combining payments with added-value services for the new world of commerce. Integrating Alipay+ onto its cloud-based platform paves the way for a faster rollout of Alipay+ services to its clients and their merchants. Ingenico’s PPaaS clients – which include acquirers, payment service providers and Independent Software Vendors – will be able to configure Alipay+ on their payment terminals without the need for complex and expensive development, rollout and certification. Benefitting from this simplicity, Alipay+ will be able to extend its reach and accelerate its development, bringing its services – and users – to merchants seamlessly and quickly.

Launched in 2020, Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions operated by Ant Group. It supports a wide range of digital payments methods, including e-wallets, bank apps and buy-now-pay-later services, such as GCash in the Philippines, Kakao Pay in South Korea, Klarna in Europe as well as Alipay in China.

With innovative technologies and solutions, Alipay+ brings an easy way to capture digital-first customers and makes it easier and more convenient for merchants to serve users of leading digital payment service providers, especially those from Asia market. Especially, with the one-stop integration feature provided by Alipay+, payment services and merchants can access all existing and later-onboarded digital payment methods brought by the solution through a unified interface and standardized business rules, and without additional technical adaption.

Speaking about the partnership, which was announced at Paytech 2022 held in Lisbon on 18-19 May, Michael Balzer, PPaaS Director of Strategic Partnerships said: “PPaaS is all about enabling our clients to make new payment and commerce services available quickly and easily to their merchants. Alipay+ is a priority for many of our clients and they recognize that PPaaS will help them accelerate the rollout of this innovative solution to their merchants, allowing them to win and retain customers. This partnership with Alipay+ is a natural continuation of our partnership with Ant Group, one of PPaaS’ original Foundation Partners and a valuable source of advice and inspiration as we built our platform.”



