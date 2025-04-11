ING Welcomes Enrique Piñel As Global Head Of Financial Institutions Advisory

ING is pleased to announce the appointment of Enrique Piñel as Managing Director and Global Head of Financial Institutions Advisory based in the UK.

Enrique brings more than 26 years of extensive experience in advising financial institutions across Europe, the US, and Latin America.

In his new role, Enrique will be responsible for originating and executing corporate finance transactions with financial institutions globally. He will work closely with local Corporate Finance teams and product partners.

Enrique will be based in London and will report locally to Rabeé Sahyoun, Head of CMA UK and he will become a member of the Corporate Finance Management Team.

Rabeé Sahyoun, ING Head of Capital Markets and Advisory UK, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Enrique to our team, his extensive experience and proven track record in the financial institutions sector will be invaluable as we continue to expand our advisory services globally."

Enrique began his career at J.P. Morgan, where he spent 20 years in the European Financial Institutions Group based in London. He then spent six years at Barclays, the last four as Co-Head of EMEA Financial Institutions. Most recently, Enrique supported ING’s corporate development team for six months, contributing to various M&A and strategic projects.

Enrique's track record includes advising clients in banking, payments, insurance, and asset management on a wide range of strategic assignments. These include mergers, disposals, carve-outs, joint ventures, primary equity capital raises, secondary placements, and hybrid capital issuances.

Enrique Piñel, ING Global Head of Financial Institutions Advisory said:

“I am really excited to join ING and bring my 26 years of expertise advising financial institutions to support the continued growth and success of our clients ensuring ING remains a trusted partner in the financial institutions sector."