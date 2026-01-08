ING In The UK Appoints Julieta Susara As Chief Risk Officer

ING is pleased to announce the appointment of Julieta Susara as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) for the United Kingdom.

Julieta will oversee ING’s risk management framework in the UK, ensuring robust governance and disciplined execution in support of sustainable growth and long-term client relationships. She will also drive strategic initiatives to strengthen risk culture and regulatory compliance across the organisation.

Risk management is central to ING’s strategy and underpins its commitment to growth. Julieta’s appointment will ensure risk management continues to be embedded into daily operations and strategic planning, providing confidence and resilience for clients.

Alexandra MacMahon, UK Country Manager, ING, said:

“Julieta brings a strong track record in risk leadership and a client-centric approach. As we continue to deepen relationships with UK corporates and financial institutions, she will help us maintain a disciplined risk culture while enabling growth that is sustainable for ING and our clients.”

Julieta brings more than 20 years of experience in financial services, specialising in credit risk management across global markets. She joins ING from Nomura where she held senior leadership roles, including Global Head of Financial Institutions and Regulated Funds, Deputy Head of Credit Risk Management (EMEA), and Global Head of Credit for Instinet, a Nomura subsidiary.

She played a key role as Deputy Chief Risk Officer and Head of Credit Risk Management at Nomura Financia Products Europe in Frankfurt, where she successfully established the Risk Management department for the European continental franchise.

Julieta Susara, Chief Risk Officer, ING UK, said:

“I’m excited to join ING’s UK team at a pivotal moment for our clients and markets. My focus will be to uphold the bank’s strong risk foundations, work closely with our businesses and support ING’s ambition to be the best European wholesale bank.”

Julieta will be a member of the UK, European and Global Risk Management Teams, and a Senior Management Function (SMF) holder (subject to regulatory approval). She will report functionally to Rein Graat, Head of Risk, Wholesale Banking, and hierarchically to Alexandra MacMahon, UK Country Head.

She holds an Msc in Finance and Financial Law from SOAS, University of London. She begins her new role on 12th January.