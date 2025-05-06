ING Corporate Finance Appoints Kai van der Kolk As Managing Director, Food & Agriculture (EMEA)

Kai van der Kolk has been named the new Managing Director, Food & Agriculture (F&A) at ING Corporate Finance covering the EMEA region.

In this new role, Kai will be responsible for leading the F&A sector presence within the Corporate Finance hub in the UK, and expanding EMEA sector coverage, working closely with Marco Gulpers who leads the coverage globally.

Kai’s focus will be on originating and executing corporate finance transactions, principally M&A advisory. Using his extensive knowledge and strong connections, Kai will work with major companies in the Food & Beverages sector and collaborate closely with private equity firms.

ING has identified the broader Commodities, Food & Agriculture (CF&A) cluster as a key growth area globally, particularly with clients and cross-border locations in most of its home and core countries within Europe, notably in the Benelux, Spain, Italy, the DACH countries, and the CEE region.

Rabee’ Sahyoun, ING Head of Capital Markets and Advisory UK, said: "We are delighted to welcome Kai to ING Corporate Finance, his deep sector expertise in Food & Beverages will be instrumental as we further strengthen and expand our presence across EMEA.

“His proven track record in advising on complex transactions and his strong client relationships will significantly enhance our capabilities and drive our growth strategy.”

Kai joins ING with an impressive 16-year tenure at J.P. Morgan, where he specialised in the Consumer & Retail sector, particularly focusing on Food & Beverages. His extensive experience encompasses advising on a diverse array of public and private transactions across the EMEA region, providing strategic support to both corporate clients and financial sponsors.

Kai van der Kolk, Managing Director, Food & Agriculture (F&A), EMEA: "I am looking forward to joining ING Corporate Finance and leading the Food & Agriculture sector in the EMEA region – which is vibrant and full of potential.

“I am eager to bring my expertise to the table to support our clients and spearhead strategic initiatives in order to contribute to the ongoing success and growth of ING."

Based in London, Kai will report to Rabee’ Sahyoun and join the Corporate Finance Management Team, coordinating with colleagues in Amsterdam and New York to deliver ING’s unique blend of global reach and local expertise.

Kai holds an MBA from Columbia University and London Business School, as well as an MSc in Economics and Business and an LLM in Dutch Law from Erasmus University Rotterdam.