ING Appoints Siobhan Walker As New UK Head Of Energy

Leading global wholesale bank ING, is pleased to announce the appointment of Siobhan Walker, as Head of ING’s Energy team in the UK.

In this newly-created role, Siobhan will be responsible for overseeing the growth of ING’s commitment to the Energy sector in the UK, one of the main European markets which is pivotal to further driving ING’s energy transition efforts.

ING has long been an active player in the UK Energy sector, advising and leading financing projects across all of ING’s energy subsectors: renewables (solar, wind, batteries), hydrocarbons & new energies (more recently also waste-to-hydrocarbons, carbon capture), and utilities.

Siobhan has more than 25 years experience, leading international teams across multiple countries, products and sectors including relationship management, corporate finance and financial sponsors.

Siobhan will report ultimately to Michiel de Haan, Global Head of Energy Sector, at ING who said:

“The UK has long been a key market for our renewable energy activities and a hub for ING’s Global Energy Sector expertise, anchored by our Energy Project Advisory team who advise on projects and financing constructs across the world.

“With the appointment of Siobhan we will further step up our engagement with the UK Energy and Energy Investment Community.”

The decision to establish a dedicated Energy sector team in the UK, reflects the ambition to grow ING’s UK Energy engagement substantially. It will further support the bank’s strong commitment to renewables growth, advancing sustainable energy solutions and driving innovation within the Energy Sector.

Malgorzata Kolakowska, CEO UK and Middle East, ING, said:

"We are delighted to have Siobhan leading our Energy Sector team - which will be instrumental in achieving pioneering advancements and delivering on our ambition to be a leader in financing the sustainable transition.”

Siobhan Walker, New UK Head of Energy at ING, said:

“ING is already one of the top 10 Banks financing Energy transition globally, the dynamism of the UK Energy Sector makes this a key growth opportunity for our specialist finance and advisory teams.”

Siobhan’s appointment aligns with ING’s new objective of tripling its power generation lending target. This includes lending for wind, solar and batteries to 7.5 billion euros a year by 2025 (three times the 2.5 billion euros target announced in 2022). This is in line with the International Energy Agency (IEA) standard – they say a tripling of renewable energy capacity by 2030 will be needed to put the world on a 1.5C trajectory.

With more than 700 employees at ING in the UK and clients that include more than 60% of the FTSE 100, Siobhan’s appointment will play a key role in driving ING’s Commercial strategy and achieving ING’s ambition to be recognised as the best European bank.