ING Appoints Jonathan Keyes As Head Of Sustainable Finance For The Middle East

ING, the global wholesale bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Keyes as the new Head of Sustainable Finance for the Middle East region.

This newly created role underscores the bank’s commitment to advancing sustainable finance and environmental stewardship in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

Jonathan Keyes brings more than 14 years of experience in sustainability and corporate responsibility, having previously held key positions at HSBC, JP Morgan, Environmental Resources Management (ERM) and Arrow Energy, across Australia, Hong Kong and the UAE.

In this new role, Jonathan Keyes will lead the bank’s sustainability initiatives, focusing on integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into the client offerings and promoting Sustainable Finance solutions in the Middle East region.

“Building on our strategic pillars of superior value for customers and putting sustainability at the heart, we are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Keyes to our team in the Middle East,” said Sebastian Frederiks, Head of ING in the Middle East. “Jonathan’s extensive experience and passion for sustainability will be instrumental in driving our mission to support sustainable development and create long-term value for our clients.”

Jonathan will be responsible for developing sustainable finance solutions for the bank’s clients, and supporting sustainability strategies that align with the bank’s global objectives. Jonathan will also work closely with clients to help them achieve their sustainability goals.

“I am excited to join ING and lead its sustainability efforts in the Middle East,” said Jonathan Keyes, Head of Sustainable Finance for the Middle East. “I look forward to collaborating with our clients and stakeholders to drive positive environmental and social outcomes as well as supporting the regions low carbon transition efforts in a just and orderly manner.”

ING has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, which is at the heart of how it operates, demonstrated by its Climate Progress Update, which is one of the ways ING reports on the steps it is taking to be a leader when it comes to accelerating the low-carbon transition.

ING also do this through financing: working with clients on their transitions to net zero while financing the technologies and solutions needed for a sustainable future. And because the global transition needs to include everyone, ING is also finding new ways to enable people to stay a step ahead on climate change.

ING’s senior leadership are committed to both the region and collective action, a message they were keen to underscore when they attended the United Nations Climate Summit (COP28) in Dubai.

This is also demonstrated in the Middle East by landmark sustainability frameworks and transactions where ING supported Sovereign Wealth Funds, regional banks, large corporate clients and industry champions. The appointment of Jonathan Keyes reinforces the bank’s dedication to being a leader in sustainable finance and contributing to a more sustainable future.