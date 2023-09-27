Infront Future-Proofs Financial Data With New Data Manager API

Infront, the European market leader in financial market data solutions, is combining decades of experience delivering data for financial markets into a modern API by launching its Data Manager API. This key offering gives important players including wealth and asset managers, banks, brokers, and fintechs access to a comprehensive, high-quality universe of financial data. Infront provides firms with streamlined onboarding, access, and alignment, and customizable data solutions. Firms can now move faster with the right data at the right time.

For businesses across the wealth management and brokerage spaces, having direct, reliable access to essential financial data is essential. Ensuring your company has the data you need, at the frequency you want, delivering great value to the business, has been a long-standing challenge.

The Data Manager API solves a number of business-critical points for market players operating in today’s expanding, client-focused financial markets. Infront provides all the market data and content modern firms need, including static data for over 15 million instruments, exchange data from over 100 exchanges, and fund data spanning more than 130,000 instruments. Core market datasets cover reference data, price data, calculated data, regulatory data, ESG data, time series data and news. For firms with specialist data requirements, Infront provides data enrichment services to meet specific business goals like compliance, valuation, and risk.

Additionally, data is delivered when firms need it. Data delivery options include request-response, snapshot, as a stream, or a combination of these options, offering firms needed flexibility in data volume and frequency, from on-demand delivery to always-on streams. Infront has placed a strong emphasis on making integration and customization as straightforward as possible, allowing for cost-effective utilization of the product in a time when rising data needs and costs present a real challenge.

The data available is suitable for a range of use cases, from desktop applications, websites, and data analysis, to front, mid, and back-office functions. Modern cloud technology means the API is easy to set up and has flexible configuration options. All of which make Data Manager API a single point of delivery for reliable, flexible, high-quality data.

Donald Harding, Co-founder of Swedish trading platform Levler: “Levler’s platform caters to both new and experienced traders with a demand for great user experience, low fees, and a mobile first interaction. Having real-time market data available for our clients is essential to our offering. By choosing Infront we can stream exactly the data we need into our systems, creating a highly responsive solution to our end customers and at the same time power our trading infrastructure with real time data and full company reference data.”

Zlatko Vucetic, CEO at Infront: “At Infront, we understand that data is more than just a hygiene factor. It drives success in today’s financial markets, which call for flexible, comprehensive, and high-quality data solutions. As a European company we have a long track record of delivering data and a passion for finding the right solutions for our customers, in close cooperation as their local partner. This has enabled us to create an offering that gives a variety of firms the right data, when and where they need it. A decisive edge firms looking for a market data solution they can leverage today and well into the future.”