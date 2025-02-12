Information Publishing Limited Acquires Econoday, Inc., Expanding Its U.S. Footprint In Economic Data

Information Publishing Limited (IPL), an investment holding company known for its strategic investments in the capital markets and data software sector, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Econonday, Inc. (Econoday), a provider of comprehensive economic data and analysis used by financial professionals worldwide.

Since its founding in 1990, Econoday has established itself as the gold standard in economic indicator reporting, helping investors and financial professionals stay informed of market-moving economic events and their global market impact. Econoday’s digital products are designed to empower users to execute daily trades with confidence while also supporting long-term financial planning and investment strategies.

Commenting on the acquisition, IPL’s CEO, Jonathan Bloch, stated: “With this being IPL’s seventh acquisition in the United States, we continue to strengthen our presence in the financial data sector. Econoday’s focus on economic indicators aligns with our strategy of investing in essential market data services. As we integrate Econoday into our portfolio, we remain focused on enhancing data accessibility and delivering valuable insights to our clients.”

Alana Kleinberger, COO of Econoday, highlighted the significance of the acquisition, saying: “This partnership represents a pivotal moment in Econoday’s journey. With the strategic support of IPL, we’re primed to fast-track our growth and elevate the value we deliver to our clients. I’m looking forward to this next phase of innovation for Econoday.”

This acquisition builds on IPL’s history of growth through strategic acquisitions. In 1995, IPL acquired Exchange Data International Limited. More recently, IPL expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Financial Information Incorporated and Securities Quote Exchange LLC in 2021. In April 2024, IPL further diversified its financial data offerings by acquiring an 80% stake in Symbol Master Incorporated.