Inflation: A Tiger By The Tail? - Speech By Andy Haldane, Bank Of England Chief Economist And Member Of The Monetary Policy Committee - A Pre-Recorded Speech Given Online

Date 26/02/2021

The future path of inflation is uncertain. In this speech, Andy Haldane explores the forces that could lead it to be higher, or lower, than expected over the coming years.


Andy Haldane's biography

Andy Haldane

Chief Economist and Executive Director, Monetary Analysis & Research


Inflation: a tiger by the tail?

 