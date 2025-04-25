INFINOX Capital Appoints Lee Holmes As CEO, Ushering In A New Era

INFINOX Capital Ltd, regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Holmes as Chief Executive Officer, ushering in a bold new chapter for the company.

Lee, who joined INFINOX's executive leadership team in 2024, will now take over as CEO with the full support of the outgoing management. His appointment coincides with a period of strategic change at INFINOX, as the company prepares for accelerated growth and a more focused direction.

“I’m really happy to take the step up and help guide INFINOX into a new era,” said Holmes. “It’s a privilege to be part of such a fantastic team — one with the most potential I’ve seen. While I’m grateful to have had the support of the previous leadership, I’m here to change the direction of the company. With new management in place, I’m confident we can elevate INFINOX in the best way possible.”

This leadership evolution reflects a stronger executive structure, with Tatiana Kononovich playing an increasingly important role in driving the company's strategy and operations. More appointments will be announced soon, demonstrating INFINOX's dedication to building a formidable team capable of leading from the front.

With a clear vision, renewed energy, and the right people in place, INFINOX is embarking on a new and far better chapter, one marked by growth, innovation, and leadership in the global financial services space.