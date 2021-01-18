Infinite Fleet Launches Security Token Offering (STO) On STOKR, Led by US$1M Investment From Tether International Limited - MMO Game Infinite Fleet Secures US$1 Million Investment From Tether International As Its Public STO Goes Live On STOKR

Exordium, the publisher of upcoming sci-fi massively multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game Infinite Fleet, today announced the launch of its public security token offering (STO) for select European countries that will grant every participant equity in the company and a share in future profits.
The public offering is set to take place immediately on STOKR, an innovative STO platform that provides turn-key solutions for small and medium-sized ventures to obtain access to capital markets, according to EU capital market laws.
The offering round is priced at $0.50 per “EXOeu” token - the security token issued by Exordium (Luxembourg) S.C.S. representing a share in the Exordium parent company. The round is being led by Tether International Limited (“Tether International”), a member of the Tether group of companies, the largest stablecoin issuer in the world. Tether International has invested US$1 million in EXOeu tokens.
“As a former MMORPG game developer myself, I see great potential in the application of crypto assets to multiplayer online games,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Tether International Limited. “It is a perfect match of two rapidly growing digital sectors with tremendous upside. Samson Mow and his team are veterans with proven track records in both fields, with a clear vision of what they want to achieve.”
Infinite Fleet is an online strategy game in which players command fleets of customizable spaceships and play cooperatively to fend off an alien threat, leaving their legacy in the game’s lore via its unique directed narrative feature. The game draws inspiration from space real-time strategy (RTS) and MMO classics like Homeworld and EVE Online, while integrating a crypto asset to power its in-game peer-to-peer economy.
The EXOeu token for the offering is issued via Blockstream AMP, a platform for the tokenization of securities built on the Liquid sidechain of Bitcoin, which has been directly integrated with STOKR.
This funding model allows for the democratization of venture capital access to the general public. Investors will be able to invest directly through the STOKR platform using various currencies such as the euro (EUR), bitcoin (BTC), and Tether (USDt), starting from as little as US$100-equivalent.
“Security tokens like EXOeu are changing the way companies fundraise,” said Arnab Naskar, Co-Founder & Business Lead at STOKR. “Unlike Kickstarter, investors in security tokens receive real financial rights in the company in which they are investing. STOKR is designed to support companies to reach out to their user base and access fundraising from a wider network. With the Ethereum gas fee skyrocketing at the moment, platforms like Blockstream AMP are ideal for issuing tokenized securities.''
Infinite Fleet has previously raised US$3.1 million in a private funding round, backed by several pioneers in the blockchain space such as Litecoin creator Charlie Lee and Keiser Report host Max Keiser.
Infinite Fleet’s development team is led by veteran AAA game developers that have worked on franchises such as Age of Empires, Homeworld, Company of Heroes, Dawn of War, and other top rated games that have collectively grossed over US$1.2 billion globally. The game’s closed alpha is expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.
You can participate in Infinite Fleet’s public security token offering at stokr.io/infinite-fleet.