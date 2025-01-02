INE Releases An Announcement On Requesting Public Comments On The Revised Clearing Rules Of The Shanghai International Energy Exchange And Other Implementing Rules

Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) releases a announcement on requesting public comments on the Revised Clearing Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange and other implementing Rules, as shown below:



According to the Futures and Derivatives Law, Regulation on the Administration of Futures Trading, Measures for the Administration of Futures Exchanges, and other applicable rules and regulations, Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) proposes to revise the Clearing Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange and the Enforcement Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange and is requesting public comments on these rules.



Please send your opinions and suggestions to INE on revising the above rules in writing or through emails before January 8, 2025. Your feedback also indicates that you agree to use your contact information and materials for use by the INE and only for requesting comments described in this Announcement.

Appendix:

1. Revision Explanation

2. Comparative Table

3. Clearing Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (Revised and Restated)

4. Enforcement Rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (Revised and Restated)

Disclaimer: The rules of the Shanghai International Energy Exchange are made in Chinese. The English version of such rules is for reference only and shall have no legal effect.