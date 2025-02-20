Industry Heavyweights Jamie Philip, Emanuel Kuce Radis And Scott Harrison Join InTick Strategic Advisory Board

Jamie Philip brings cross-asset trading and leadership experience from an 18-year career at leading investment bank JP Morgan where he served most recently as Managing Director and Head of EMEA Futures and Options Sales Trading



Emanuel Kuce Radis is a highly experienced technology leader with 20 years of experience as a CTO, CPO, and Chief Architect delivering innovative products and services to clients in the FinTech, financial services, and banking sectors across North America, Europe, and East Asia



Scott Harrison brings over 20 years of experience in AI, Analytics, and Business Development at leading consultancies and technology start/scale-ups





InTick, the listed derivatives blocking network, today announced the appointments of ex-JP Morgan EMEA Head of Future and Options Sales Trading Jamie Philip, CTPO and technology entrepreneur Emanuel Kuce Radis, and Director of AI and Analytics for Banking and Financial Services at Cognizant, Scott Harrison to its Strategic Advisory Board. All will work alongside the InTick leadership team to support the firm's strategic development and growth ambitions.



These appointments come at a very exciting time for the business as InTick prepares to launch to market. InTick is a fully centralised hub for price dissemination and discovery for listed derivatives block trading and is an appointed representative of Laven Advisors LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. InTick brings innovation and automation to the traditionally opaque, highly complex and manual futures block trading processes, addressing the inefficiencies experienced when executing, booking and clearing exchange-traded assets.



James Goater, Founder and CEO of InTick, said “As a growing company, the formation of a dedicated Strategic Advisory Board is invaluable as we continue to develop and innovate. With a strong track record of success in financial markets, Jamie brings a wealth of hands-on leadership in futures and options trading to InTick. This experience, complemented by Emanuel’s and Scott's expertise in technology, AI and data analytics will expertly guide and underpin our delivery of real value to all InTick users. We look forward to working with them”.



During his time at JP Morgan Jamie Philip led the top-ranked EMEA futures execution sales franchise, significantly increasing revenue and market share. He was responsible for setting strategic direction, managing sales and integrating technology and automation to improve execution volume rankings. Philip is the Founder and CEO of the specialist industry consultancy, Arran Advisors.



As a Chief Technology Officer, Emanuel Kuce Radis has leveraged the latest technological advancements to drive value-driven innovation across many sectors. His cross-industry experience working with startups, SMEs, and enterprises provides a broad perspective on digital transformation challenges and solutions. Kuce Radis emphasizes creating digital products that provide tangible, user-centric transformation.



Scott Harrison brings a diverse range of experience in technology, consulting, and business development, with a focus on leveraging AI and data to drive business value. He is currently the Director of AI and Analytics at Cognizant.



Jamie Philip commented: "I am hugely excited to be joining the InTick Strategic Advisory Board at this time. Having been directly involved in futures trading for many years, I am looking forward to working with the team as they apply technology to an area of financial markets that has been ripe for fundamental change for too long”.



Emanuel Kuce Radis added: “- In joining the InTick Strategic Advisory board, I'm eager to bring a dedication to user-driven product development and digital practices. I believe in creating user-friendly, efficient, and effective products that deliver real value and I'm extremely excited to be contributing to InTick's continued success".



Scott Harrison said: “InTick enables electronic all-to-all client matching for both equities and fixed income futures markets via a consolidated order book. The data and value analysis arising from this will be transformative for market participants. I look forward to contributing my expertise in this field to support InTick’s continued growth”.



Ben Parker, Founder and COO of Intick, concluded: “ When appointing Strategic Advisors we sought individuals with an unrivalled understanding of institutional trading, client relations, market and technology analysis. In Jamie, Emanuel and Scott, we have found that. With their combined experience, they are well placed to challenge, guide and support InTick as we bring innovation to the complexities and inefficiencies of futures block trading - we are excited to welcome them all to the team”.

All appointments are effective immediately.