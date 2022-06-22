Industry Expert Jonathan Hodder Joins Transcend To Expand EMEA Business

ranscend, a leading provider of liquidity, funding, and collateral optimisation solutions has appointed Jonathan Hodder as Director of EMEA Sales. In this role, Hodder will focus on growing Transcend’s global footprint, particularly expanding the Company’s physical presence in Europe and penetrating the Asian markets.

“Transcend has seen tremendous growth over the last few years, which can be largely attributed to the addition of high-quality industry professionals like Jonathan,” said BJ Marcoullier, Head of Sales & Business Development at Transcend. “As we look to scale this momentum, Jonathan will play an instrumental role in helping us address regional-specific challenges and continue to deliver a best-in-class solution suite and client experience.”

Hodder brings more than 20 years of securities finance expertise to Transcend. Most recently, he led European Sales for FIS, focusing on securities finance and collateral management. Prior to joining FIS, Hodder spent nearly a decade as Global Head of Sales and Marketing for EquiLend. Earlier in his career, Hodder worked with the publishing team at Euromoney (ISF), overseeing the direction of ISF Magazine for 10 years.

“I’m looking forward to building on Transcend’s success driving efficiency and innovation in the collateral optimisation space,” explained Hodder. “As we accelerate our impact in Europe and make inroads into Asia, I look forward to being a part of the Company’s continued evolution as a critical enterprise solution for collateralised businesses.”

“Jonathan is coming on board during a time when the securities finance space is experiencing a great deal of change, with a greater focus on optimisation due to rising collateral, margin and operational demands. Jonathan’s expertise will be a great asset as we continue to enhance our product offering to address burgeoning challenges,” said Bimal Kadikar, Founder and CEO of Transcend. “It is an exciting time for Jonathan to be joining our team to not only help us expand our presence into new regions, but also bring a fresh set of ideas to one of the capital market industry’s fastest-evolving areas.”

In recent months, Transcend has been steadily building its team, growing by nearly 50% over the last year. Hodder will play a key role in building Transcend’s sales, business development and engineering teams within the EMEA region as the Company looks to onboard many new European-based clients in the months ahead.