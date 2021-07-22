Indian Startups Raise US$9.7bn VC Funding During H1 2021, Finds GlobalData

Indian startups followed Chinese counterparts in terms of venture capital (VC) funding activity among the Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries during the first half (H1) of 2021. A total of 635 VC funding deals were announced in India during the period while the corresponding disclosed funding value of these deals stood at US$9.7bn, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that VC funding activity in June 2021 witnessed growth when compared with January 2021. However, the months in between showcased a fluctuating activity.
Most of the months during H1 2021, except May, experienced growth in deal value while February and May were the two months that experienced decline in deal volume. Despite the fluctuating activity, the country managed to account for 18.4% and 14.1% of the region’s total deal volume and value, respectively, during January-June 2021.
Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Considering the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, VC investors were seen shying away from committing big-ticket investments in India during H1 2021. Nevertheless, some of the startups in the country still managed to gain investors’ traction amid the challenging times.”
Some of the notable VC funding deals announced during January-June 2021 in India were US$502m raised by ShareChat, US$500m funding by Zomato Media, US$400m raised by Dream11 Fantasy, US$400m raised by Dream Sports and US$350m funding by Byju's.