Independent Software Vendors Can Simplify Operations For Small Businesses Through First-Of-Its-Kind Clover Integration - New PaaS Offering Enables ISV Customers To Manage Their Business And Accept Payments From A Single Device

Fiserv, Inc., (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the launch of a unique platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering that enables independent software vendors (ISVs) to integrate their software directly into Clover point-of-sale devices, allowing ISV software users to be more nimble in how and where they run their business. The new PaaS offering is part of Clover® Connect from Fiserv, the leading payments engine for software companies, and will allow ISVs to provide their business customers with a complete platform that combines business software with secure payment acceptance and POS devices, all in one place.
“Business owners are seeking integrated solutions that bring together the functions of business management within a centralized hub, and this trend is driving the merging of software and payments,” said Jared Drieling, Senior Director of Market Intelligence and Insights, The Strawhecker Group. “At an increasing rate, software companies are integrating payments functionality into their existing technology and seeking partners who can help them monetize their systems and transform their payments volume into meaningful revenue.”
Clover Connect gives software companies the ability to create an additional revenue stream with low acquisition costs. The integration with Clover also enables software companies to:
• Offer their customers access to a broad portfolio of value-added services, including Clover App Market and Clover Capital
• Accelerate new customer onboarding, with integration complete right out of the box
• Improve customer retention through a streamlined user experience
Thanks to the first-of-its-kind PaaS integration, business owners will be able to significantly streamline their operations and eliminate counter clutter. Business owners no longer need to toggle back and forth between screens or devices, keep a computer and a separate payment terminal on their desk or counter, or separately manage and reconcile customer transactions.
In addition to accessing the software they use for scheduling, accounting, inventory management and other tasks, businesses will be able to accept payments directly from the Clover device, and support ecommerce or mobile payment options.
“Small and mid-sized businesses are the heart of our economy and the backbone of our communities, and we are committed to helping them succeed and access our services in the ways that suit them best,” said Brandon Lloyd, head of ISV at Clover. “By facilitating integration to Clover for our ISV partners we’re enabling connections that are essential for efficient business operations, empowering software companies to grow their business and give their customers an edge in a rapidly evolving environment.”
Clover is a complete business-management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and Google Pay®. As a point-of-sale platform for merchants, Clover processes $180 billion in annualized payment volume.
Additional information about Clover Connect can be found at integrate.clover.com.