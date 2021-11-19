IMF To Assess Financial Stability In Sweden

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will conduct a review of the financial sector and the work of the authorities on financial stability, a so-called FSAP (Financial Sector Assessment Program) in 2022. FSAPs are conducted regularly for countries with systemically important financial markets. In its report, the IMF will highlight any flaws and risks in the system and propose measures to deal with them.
The IMF has assessed the financial sector in over 150 member countries since the first FSAP in 1999 and interest in being assessed has grown since the financial crisis. Sweden's most recent FSAP was conducted in 2016.
Sweden's FSAP will preliminarily be discussed by the IMF Executive Board in January 2023. The report will be published afterwards. In Sweden, mainly the Ministry of Finance, Finansinspektionen, the Riksbank and the Swedish National Debt Office will participate in the FSAP work.