IMF And World Bank Group Announce Joint Bretton Woods At 80 Initiative

In recognition of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference (the “Bretton Woods Conference”), the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group today announced the launch of a consultation tasked with developing a long-term view on the future of the world economy, international cooperation, and the roles of the Bank and the Fund.

The Bank and the Fund are pleased to announce the formation of a group of external advisors to help guide the exercise, comprising Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance of Indonesia; Patrick Achi, former Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire; and Mark Malloch Brown, former Deputy Secretary-General of the UN. Working closely with Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, the advisors will lead a discussion with global stakeholders on the shape of the world economy 20‒30 years from now, on how multilateralism may evolve, and, crucially, on how the Bank and the Fund can best support stability and progress on a livable planet.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said: “As the IMF seeks to serve the evolving needs of our global membership and to deliver, efficiently and effectively, on our three principal tasks—economic policy advice, lending, and capacity development—we recognize the importance of a longer-term perspective. This process will help us better understand possible futures and plan for them.”

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga noted: “For 80 years, the World Bank has worked to improve lives and make the world a better place. This anniversary is an opportunity not only to reflect, but more importantly to look to the future and make ourselves ready for the challenges beyond the horizon. The world needs the Bank, and the next 50 years will demand even more from this institution than were required during the preceding 80 years to realize a world free of poverty on a livable planet.”

Background:

Biographies:

Sri Mulyani is Minister of Finance of Indonesia, a position she has held since 2016. She is a world-renowned expert in public finance, fiscal policy, and labor economics, having previously served as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of the World Bank Group, Minister of Development Planning of Indonesia, and an IMF Executive Director. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Indonesia and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Patrick Achi was Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire from March 2021 to October 2023. Previously, he was Secretary General of the Presidency and Executive Secretary of the National Council for Economic Policy in charge of preparing Côte d'Ivoire’s Vision 2030 Strategic Development Plan, and before that Minister of Economic Infrastructure for 17 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from the Université de Cocody, a M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from École Supérieure d'Électricité de Paris, a Certificate of Economy from University of Paris 1‒Sorbonne, and a M.Sc. in Management from Stanford University, and has been a senior fellow at the Center for International Development at Harvard Kennedy School.

Mark Malloch Brown was most recently President of the Open Society Foundations and Co-Chair of the Board of the UN Foundation. He has also served as Deputy Secretary‐General of the United Nations, Administrator of the UNDP, Minister of State in the UK Foreign Office, Vice President of the World Bank Group, Vice Chair of the World Economic Forum, and senior advisor at the Eurasia Group. He began his career as a journalist and refugee worker. He has founded, or led the boards of, a number of organizations including the International Crisis Group, as well as being active in international business.