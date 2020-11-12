IIROC Response To FSRA's Call For Comment On Financial Professional Title Protection

As a pan-Canadian self-regulatory organization (SRO), the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) mission is to protect investors and support healthy capital markets.
IIROC supports the objective of the Financial Professionals Title Protection Act, 2019 (FPTPA) to create minimum standards for the use of the Financial Advisor (FA) and Financial Planner (FP) titles1 in Ontario, and the key principles of consumer confidence and regulatory effectiveness and efficiency.
Click here for full details.