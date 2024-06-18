IIPA Announces Appointment Of Pete Mehravari As The Director Of Policy And Legal Affairs

The International Intellectual Property Alliance® (IIPA®) today announced the appointment of Pete Mehravari as the Director of Policy and Legal Affairs.

Kevin Rosenbaum, IIPA’s Executive Director, said, “Pete has been a trusted intellectual property champion with the U.S. government for over a decade, and I am thrilled he is now bringing his international IP policy experience, enthusiasm, and results-based advocacy to IIPA and its members. I look forward to working with him to improve international copyright protection and enforcement and otherwise open foreign markets for the U.S. creative industries.”

“I am truly excited to be in an impact-driven role where I can use my legal, policy, and diplomatic expertise to be the strongest advocate for American creators and the millions of workers the U.S. copyright industry employs,” said Pete.

Mr. Mehravari comes to IIPA after leading the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) Global Intellectual Property Academy (GIPA). Prior to GIPA, Mr. Mehravari served overseas as the U.S. Intellectual Property Attaché, a senior U.S. diplomatic role, for the Middle East and North Africa from 2017 through 2022. Mr. Mehravari’s deep expertise advising government leaders and a wide range of U.S. companies on international IP matters makes him an ideal advocate for the U.S. creative industry as a policy leader on IIPA’s team. In 2006, Pete graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, followed by a 2010 Juris Doctor from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School.