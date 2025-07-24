IEX Selects DataBP To Streamline Market Data Business

DataBP, the industry leader in exchange market data administration, has partnered with the Investors’ Exchange ("IEX") to enable more streamlined management of its commercial market data operations.



IEX has implemented DataBP’s cutting-edge market data management platform, which automates and simplifies licensing, reporting, and compliance workflows. This allows IEX to focus more on innovation while promoting seamless and efficient interactions with its data subscribers and partners.



"We are thrilled to partner with IEX to support their market data operations," said Mark Schaedel, CEO of DataBP. "IEX is an innovator in the market, and by leveraging DataBP’s platform, they are reinforcing their commitment to efficiency, transparency, and customer-centric service."



Through its use of DataBP’s solution, IEX is further streamlining the administration of market data licensing, compliance, and reporting. This collaboration is expected to improve efficiency, reduce friction in the licensing process, and provide an improved experience for market participants accessing IEX data.



“Our collaboration with DataBP allows us to streamline key operational processes, so we can focus on delivering innovative solutions and value to the trading community,” said Bryan Harkins, President of IEX Group. “We are excited to work with a company that shares our commitment to efficiency, transparency, and service.”



As exchanges face increased demands from a diverse community of vendors and consumers, the administrative processes used to manage market data relationships are becoming increasingly critical. DataBP has partnered with the world’s largest and smallest exchange groups to address these challenges and modernize the business processes that exchanges, index providers, and vendors use to manage these commercial relationships.



DataBP’s solutions are trusted by leading exchanges, trading venues, and data providers worldwide. The company’s platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry by automating critical workflows and facilitating compliance with regulatory requirements.



For more information about DataBP and its services, visit www.databp.com. To learn more about IEX’s market data offerings, visit IEX Market Data & Connectivity or email marketdataops@iextrading.com