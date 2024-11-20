ICM.com Expands Global Reach With New Seychelles License

ICM.com, a global leader in fintech, has secured a new regulatory license from the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy. With this addition, ICM.com is now regulated in seven jurisdictions, including the FCA in the United Kingdom, FSRA in Abu Dhabi (UAE), FSC in Mauritius, FSA in South Africa, ARIF in Switzerland and more.

Obtaining regulations within one of the leading brokerage hubs is a huge triumph for us. Seychelles is emerging as an attractive destination for brokerages due to its strategic location between Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. This recognition not only attests to the competence and quality of our team but also places ICM.com on par in the brokerage industry, thus enabling us to further develop our product suite and provide top-tier trading solutions and services globally.

Shoaib Abedi, CEO of ICM.com, expressed enthusiasm about the new license in Seychelles, "The newly added FSA license represents a significant milestone for the company, paving the way for our expansion into new regions and supporting our ongoing growth in Latin America and Southeast Asia. Our clients can rest assured they are partnering with one of the most regulated and innovative fintech firms in the industry."

In addition to the newly acquired license, ICM.com has been actively expanding its global footprint across Latin America, Africa, and India. Earlier this year, we also formed a strategic partnership with Swisspod Technologies, a Swiss-American leader in Hyperloop technology, supported by visionaries like Elon Musk and Richard Branson. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability, paving the way for ground breaking advancements that contribute to a better tomorrow.

Looking ahead, ICM.com remains dedicated to providing clients with the necessary tools and resources for success in financial markets. The company plans to expand its product offerings and invest in advanced AI technology, ensuring that our customers gain an added advantage in the market.

For more details, visit ICM.com.