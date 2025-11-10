ICE’s Global Natural Gas Markets At Record Liquidity

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced record liquidity across its global natural gas markets.

Highlights include:

ICE’s global natural gas futures markets hit record open interest (OI) of 25.3 million on October 28, 2025, up 13% year-over-year (y/y).

ICE’s North American natural gas futures markets hit record OI of 21.2 million on November 3, 2025, up 9% y/y, with ICE Henry Hub futures OI up 12% y/y.

ICE’s U.S. Financial Gas futures and options markets reached record OI of 12.7 million on October 31, 2025, up 8% y/y. These offer a suite of precise risk management tools that reflect the supply and demand dynamics of 70 distinct North American natural gas hubs.

Record volume month in October 2025 for ICE’s physical U.S. natural gas markets with approximately 660,000 contracts traded, equating to 1.65 billion MMBTU, plus record ADV during the month of approximately 30,000 contracts.

ICE’s European natural gas futures markets hit record OI of 3.3 million on October 30, 2025, up 32% y/y, with ICE TTF futures hitting record OI of 2.8 million, up 32% y/y.

“ICE’s global natural gas markets are seeing strong activity as participants use these markets to hedge regional and international price dynamics, pipeline constraints and evolving energy requirements, with global LNG dynamics linking U.S. gas to international markets,” said Trabue Bland, SVP of Futures Markets at ICE. “Rapid data center growth is anticipated to increase U.S. gas-fired power demand, which could tighten supply and add pressure on basis spreads. These factors are collectively deepening futures liquidity as market participants position for both domestic and global shifts.”

ICE’s global natural gas portfolio is one part of ICE’s global energy markets which are the largest and most liquid in the world to trade energy derivatives. ICE’s total futures markets finished October at record OI of 59 million contracts, including record OI of 44 million in commodities.