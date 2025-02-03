ICE Swap Trade Offers Single-Name Credit Default Swap (CDS) Trading Following SEC Approval For SBSEF Registration

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved ICE Swap Trade’s application for registration as a security-based swap execution facility (SBSEF) pursuant to the requirements of Regulation SE. With this approval, ICE Swap Trade can now offer single-name credit default swaps (CDS) trading for its dealer and institutional customers on its SBSEF, adding to ICE’s suite of execution solutions within fixed income.

“As we continue to expand our fixed income offering, this regulatory approval marks a significant milestone in strengthening our fixed income capabilities with the addition of single-name CDS trading,” said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. “ICE remains committed to providing a transparent and reliable trading environment that enhances liquidity and fosters confidence in the credit markets for our customers and the broader fixed income ecosystem.”

This approval follows the launch of ICE Swap Trade in 2013, which operates trading activity in many different products in the energy and CDS markets. ICE Swap Trade offers various index CDS products across North American, European and emerging market instruments, and is pleased to now offer single-name CDS.

