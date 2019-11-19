ICE: Simplifile Registers Single-Day E-Recording Record

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that Simplifile set a new company record by e-recording 106,244 documents in a single day on November 12. Simplifile is part of ICE Mortgage Services which applies technology and high-capacity infrastructure to make the mortgage process electronic and thus more efficient.
Surpassing the previous record of 102,491 on Sept. 30, this is the second time Simplifile has recorded more than 100,000 documents in a single day. Simplifile’s e-recording network covers more than 80% of the nation’s population.
“This major milestone is another example of the growing acceptance and adoption of e-recording among submitters and recorders nationwide,” said Paul Clifford, President of Simplifile. “We attribute this to our ever-growing e-recording network, and an overall increase in mortgage volume due to favorable interest rates. We’re proud to offer a solution that makes the settlement process faster and more efficient for settlement agents and new homeowners.”
Through Simplifile, settlement agents can submit land records directly online to any of the 2,003 participating county recording offices. In just minutes, the county recorder can review, stamp, record and return documents to the settlement agent electronically. In addition, recording fees and payments can be processed directly through Simplifile’s secure payment service, eliminating payment errors and check-writing expenses.
For an up-to-date list of counties participating in Simplifile’s e-recording network, visit https://simplifile.com/e-recording-counties/.