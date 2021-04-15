ICE Mortgage Technology Sets Records With Experience 2021 - Experience 2022 Scheduled To Take Place March 14-16, 2022 At The Wynn Las Vegas

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today shared that its annual Experience conference, which was conducted virtually this year, concluded as the company’s most successful event to-date.
As a leading user conference for digital mortgage education, collaboration and innovation, Experience 2021 was available online from March 8-26, 2021. With this year marking the second time the company hosted the premier event online, the conference drew over 7,000 registrations – more than a 15% increase from the 2020 virtual conference.
Attendees took advantage of the live and on-demand keynotes, discussions and session webinars and an interactive exhibit hall with 50+ sponsors during the three-week online event. Mortgage industry experts, business leaders and award-winning speakers both inside and outside of the mortgage industry shared insights on vital topics such as eClose, process automation, data and analytics, borrower experiences, best practices for Encompass® APIs and tips to engage with ICE Mortgage Technology’s vast partner network.
“The most valuable aspect of Experience 2021 to me this year was where we are with technology roadmap changes and what is up and coming with eClosing,” said Peter Vang, business system analyst from Incredible Bank.
Experience 2022 is currently planned for March 14-16 at the Wynn Las Vegas. ICE Mortgage Technology will continue to prioritize the health and safety of its customers, partners, employees, and attendees and will continue to monitor and abide by the health and safety guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More details on Experience 2022 will be available by Fall 2021.
“One of the best parts of Experience is the coming together of some of the brightest minds in the mortgage and technology communities and I’m thankful we were able to virtually create a space to share best practices and insights this year,” said Jonas Moe, senior vice president of marketing, ICE Mortgage Technology. “As we continue to drive automation in the industry we look forward to reconnecting and sharing expertise with our partners, lenders, and industry enthusiasts in Las Vegas in 2022.”
To stay informed about the ICE Mortgage Technology Experience 2022 conference, visit: experience.icemortgagetechnology.com
