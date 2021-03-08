ICE Mortgage Technology Launches Experience 2021 - The Mortgage Industry’s Leading Event Starts March 8, 2021

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) and the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, announced today that the virtual doors have opened to the industry’s most anticipated user conference for digital mortgage education, collaboration and innovation at Experience 2021.
Beginning today, March 8, 2021, and accessible through March 26, 2021, the online conference is available and complementary to ICE Mortgage Technology customers, partners and invited guests through a simple registration process that is still open. Thousands of mortgage professionals are coming together to view video keynotes, join live discussions, learn from session webinars, hear product announcements and more, all from one location and completely on-demand.
“We’re thrilled to welcome our connected community of mortgage industry leaders to our annual ICE Mortgage Technology Experience conference,” said Joe Tyrrell, President, ICE Mortgage Technology. “Over the next three weeks, we look forward to virtually showcasing strategies for delivering a true digital mortgage, sharing our technology roadmap, highlighting the accomplishments of our customers, offering networking opportunities for our growing community, and providing training and the sharing of best practices to drive our collective success.”
ICE Mortgage Technology is hosting a stellar lineup of speakers that spans across the mortgage industry and beyond. From business leaders to award winning authors to sports and entertainment heroes, some of the extraordinary people who are sharing their incredible stories include:
- Malcolm Gladwell, five-time New York Times bestselling author
- Bob Broeksmit, President and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA)
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Tony and Grammy Award-winning performer
- Sarah Thomas, trailblazing NFL official
- Jake Wood, Co-founder and CEO of Team Rubicon
- Jim Abbott, Former MLB Pitcher
- Shant Banosian, The Nation’s #1 Loan Originator
- Leland Marvin, Astronaut and Space Thought Leader
- Our team at ICE Mortgage Technology, including Joe Tyrrell, President, Eric Connors, SVP, Product Strategy & Management, and Nancy Alley, VP, Product Strategy
No matter your priorities in 2021, ICE Mortgage Technology’s industry and technology experts are available to help you prepare for success this year. We have designed six unique content tracks for you to explore that cover vital topics such as eClose, process automation, data and analytics, borrower experiences, best practices for Encompass® APIs and tips to engage with our vast partner network. With over 50 live and on-demand sessions, there is something for every member of your team.
ICE Mortgage Technology has also created exclusive spaces for attendees to reconnect with industry colleagues and discuss trends or technical questions, because we believe networking is at the heart of every conference. In addition to finding peers, attendees will also engage with our ICE Mortgage Technology staff to chat with subject matter and technology experts, view demos and join Q&A sessions.
And despite having 50+ booths, our virtual Exhibit Hall will allow you to discover all the latest cutting-edge digital mortgage solutions without your feet getting tired. Plus, our sponsoring partners have the room they need to share their solutions with attendees at the click of the button.
“Over 5,000 mortgage industry professionals have registered for the ninth annual ICE Mortgage Technology Experience conference,” said Jonas Moe, Senior Vice President of Marketing at ICE Mortgage Technology. “Experience celebrates the success of our customers, connects thought leaders for networking and best practices, and showcases how innovation can change the face of mortgage automation.”
Experience 2021 will also include online training opportunities that can be taken from anywhere. Click here to check out the training calendar and take advantage of this unique way to learn and connect. Subject matter specialists are available to discuss critical Encompass skills, navigating the new URLA and more. Visit: https://experience.icemortgagetechnology.com/training
To learn more about Experience 2021 or to register, please visit: https://experience.icemortgagetechnology.com