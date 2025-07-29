ICE Mortgage Technology Allows Homeowners To Apply For Home Equity And Refinance Loans From The MSP Web And Mobile Consumer Interface

Enhanced integration and unification between ICE’s market-leading origination and servicing technologies, Encompass and MSP, help lender-servicers recapture customers with a modern, consumer-friendly experience

ICE Mortgage Technology, a neutral provider of a robust end-to-end mortgage platform and part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), today announced new integrations between its origination and servicing solutions that allow homeowners to apply for home equity loans (HELs), home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and refinance loans directly from their ICE-supported mortgage servicing portal. The integration marks a significant milestone in the interconnectivity of ICE Mortgage Technology’s end-to-end, life-of-loan platform and delivers powerful, native recapture functionality at a time mortgage businesses are increasingly focused on customer retention strategies.

“Supporting a modern, customer-friendly experience that promotes lifelong borrower retention on the front end and operational efficiency on the back end is key to lender performance,” said Tim Bowler, President of IMT. “By making it easy for homeowners to explore, apply and close home equity and refinance loans from within their digital servicing interface, we’re supporting an engaging experience that fosters brand loyalty and helps lenders scale without increasing operational overhead.”

The new functionality is available to lender-servicers who are using the MSP® servicing system and the Encompass® loan origination system. Now when homeowners access Servicing Digital, the MSP digital consumer interface, to manage their existing mortgage, they can easily apply for a refinance, HEL or HELOC loan with an application that has been prefilled with borrower data from MSP. Once submitted, loan applications are processed by Encompass, and borrowers receive status updates via Servicing Digital.

“Now, lender-servicers can deliver a self-service home equity and refinance lending experience via an interconnected technology platform — helping them recapture more business, deepen customer relationships and reduce operational complexity,” said Bowler. “This is another example of the regenerative power of our end-to-end, life-of-loan platform. Using our solutions together unlocks additional features and efficiencies while simplifying home financing for consumers.”

The native functionality comes at no additional cost and demonstrates how leveraging the broader IMT ecosystem unlocks additional features and efficiencies. Available via web or mobile app, Servicing Digital helps lenders establish continuous customer engagement by allowing homeowners to make payments, request help, view home value trends and more.