ICE Hosts Fixed Income Forum To Discuss Trends And Challenges In The Fixed Income Market - Industry Leaders To Discuss Key Topics Including Trade Automation, Sustainable Finance And Regulatory Landscape

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced it will host the ICE Fixed Income Forum on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the NYSE.

This event brings together industry leaders to discuss important topics in fixed income markets, including increasing automation across the front, middle and back office, the evolving regulatory landscape and the impact of sustainable finance and ESG on fixed income markets. The event features conversations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo, CEO of ISDA, Scott O’Malia and ICE’s Founder, Chair and CEO, Jeff Sprecher, among many others.

“The integration of data and technology within bond markets is helping re-shape the way firms execute trading strategies,” said Amanda Hindlian, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. “We look forward to welcoming thought leaders from across the financial industry to learn more about how markets are modernizing and the innovative solutions that are driving change.”

To see the full agenda, or to register to join the event virtually, please visit: https://www.ice.com/events/virtual/ice-fixed-income-forum.

ICE’s end-to-end fixed income solutions enable stakeholders to manage risk, uncover opportunities and make informed decisions in real-time. As a leading provider in data services, ICE Data Services offers pricing data on 2.8 million fixed income securities and reference data on 35+ million financial instruments. This data fuels analytic products to help investors better understand the value of securities in their portfolios, make more informed decisions and automate workflows.