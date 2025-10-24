ICE First Look At Mortgage Performance: Mortgage Performance Remains Strong As FHA Foreclosures Emerge

ICE Mortgage Technology, a neutral provider of a robust end-to-end mortgage platform and part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), and one of the leading providers of mortgage data, today released the September 2025 ICE First Look at mortgage delinquency, foreclosure and prepayment trends.

The data shows that overall mortgage performance remains historically strong, with both delinquencies and foreclosure activity remaining below long-term averages. While some shifts are emerging among government-backed loan segments, these trends largely represent a normalization of market dynamics rather than broad-based weakness.

“The mortgage market remains remarkably resilient, with mortgage performance continuing to hold up well,” said Andy Walden, Head of Mortgage and Housing Market Research at ICE. “Delinquency rates improved in September, and even as we see increases in activity among FHA loans, we’re largely returning to more typical levels following several years of artificially low foreclosure volumes.”

Key takeaways from this month’s findings include:

Delinquencies remain well below pre-pandemic norms: The national delinquency rate fell by 2 basis points (bps) in September to 3.42%, down 6 bps from the same time last year and 58 bps below its September 2019 pre-pandemic level.





Strength across delinquency bands in September: Both early-stage (30-day) and late-stage (90+ day) delinquencies improved month-over-month, as the vast majority of borrowers remain current on their mortgage payments.





Non-current rates improved for most investors: The non-current rate (delinquencies plus active foreclosures) declined year-over-year among GSE (-3 bps), VA (-4 bps) and portfolio-held loans (-17 bps). FHA loans were the notable exception, rising by 44 bps from last year's levels.





Foreclosure activity is returning to normal ranges: There were 103,000 foreclosure starts in Q3 2025, a 23% increase from the same period last year, but 18% below Q3 2019's pre-pandemic levels.





Improving efficiency in resolution: The number of loans in active foreclosure rose modestly year-over-year (18%), yet overall foreclosure volume remains historically low, with Q3 foreclosure sales (21,000) at roughly half of 2019 levels. FHA loans account for the majority of that rise, making up 38% of active foreclosures, roughly half of the annual rise in foreclosure starts and 80% of the rise in active foreclosures. The resumption of VA foreclosure activity following last year's moratorium is largely responsible for the remainder.





Prepayments are edging higher: Prepayments rose by 8 bps in September to a 0.74% single month mortality (SMM) rate, a 15% increase from the prior year, as interest rates began to ease in August.

Data as of Sept. 30, 2025

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.42%

Month-over-month change: -0.44%

Year-over-year change: -1.75%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.40%

Month-over-month change: 5.69%

Year-over-year change: 16.38%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 42,000

Month-over-month change 43.51%

Year-over-year change: 60.53%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.74%

Month-over-month change: 11.72%

Year-over-year change: 15.29%

Foreclosure sales: 7,200

Month-over-month change: 2.74%

Year-over-year change: 34.90%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,877,000

Month-over-month change: -8,000

Year-over-year change: -4,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 477,000

Month-over-month change: -5,000

Year-over-year change: 1,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 222,000

Month-over-month change: 12,000

Year-over-year change: 34,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,098,000

Month-over-month change: 4,000

Year-over-year change: 30,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage Louisiana: 7.91% Mississippi: 7.83% Alabama: 5.86% Indiana: 5.55% Arkansas: 5.54% Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage Hawaii: 2.20% Colorado: 2.16% Montana: 2.13% Washington: 2.05% Idaho: 2.03% Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage Mississippi: 2.07% Louisiana: 1.94% Alabama: 1.51% Arkansas: 1.41% Indiana: 1.30% Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage Hawaii: -8.56% New Hampshire: -8.18% New York: -6.66% Massachusetts: -5.92% North Dakota: -5.84% Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage Utah: 7.28% Arkansas: 5.03% Arizona: 4.93% Oregon: 4.43% Oklahoma: 4.06%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state. Notes: 1) Totals are extrapolated based on ICE’s loan-level database of mortgage assets. 2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

About the ICE First Look

ICE maintains the nation’s leading repository of loan-level residential mortgage data and performance information – which covers the majority of the U.S. market – including tens of millions of loans across the spectrum of credit products and more than 230 million historical records. In addition, the company maintains a robust public property records databases that covers 99.9% of the U.S. population and households from more than 3,100 counties. ICE’s research experts carefully analyze this data to produce the First Look, a monthly summary of month-end delinquency, foreclosure and prepayment statistics.