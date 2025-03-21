ICE First Look At Mortgage Performance: Mortgage Delinquencies Continue To Slowly Rise With FHA Performance In The Spotlight

The national delinquency rate edged up 5 basis points (bps) to 3.53% in February; that’s up 19 bps from a year ago but still 32 bps below where it was entering the pandemic

FHA mortgages accounted for 90% of the 131K year-over-year rise in the number of delinquencies, despite making up less than 15% of all active mortgages

4,100 homeowners in Los Angeles are now past due as a result of the wildfires, up from 700 in January, with daily performance data suggesting that number could edge higher in March

Foreclosure starts (-17%) and sales (-11%) eased in February, but are up (+34%/+7%) from the same time last year as VA foreclosure activity resumed after a year-long moratorium

Prepayment activity (SMM) fell to 0.46% in February, the lowest level in a year, on higher rates and a seasonal dip in home sales

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, reports the following “first look” at February 2025 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Data as of Feb. 28, 2025

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.53%

Month-over-month change: 1.45%

Year-over-year change: 5.69%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.39%

Month-over-month change: 2.16%

Year-over-year change: -1.99%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 33,000

Month-over-month change -17.20%

Year-over-year change: 34.53%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.46%

Month-over-month change: -5.09%

Year-over-year change: 8.71%

Foreclosure sales: 5,600

Month-over-month change: -11.40%

Year-over-year change: -7.03%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: ​ 1,913,000

Month-over-month change: 28,000

Year-over-year change: 131,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 528,000

Month-over-month change: -12,000

Year-over-year change: 69,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 211,000

Month-over-month change: 4,000

Year-over-year change: 0

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,123,000

Month-over-month change: 32,000

Year-over-year change: 130,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage Louisiana: 8.25% Mississippi: 7.94% Alabama: 5.99% Arkansas: 5.44% Indiana: 5.35% Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage California: 2.38% Montana: 2.30% Colorado: 2.23% Idaho: 2.09% Washington: 2.07% Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage Louisiana: 2.22% Mississippi: 2.19% Alabama: 1.58% Florida: 1.57% Georgia: 1.47% Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage New York: -8.71% Hawaii: -7.01% Alaska: -4.67% North Dakota: -3.21% Massachusetts: -2.33% Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage Florida: 16.72% North Carolina: 11.89% Colorado: 10.90% South Carolina: 9.29% Georgia: 8.21%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state. Notes: 1) Totals are extrapolated based on ICE’s loan-level database of mortgage assets. 2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

