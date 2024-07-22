ICE First Look At Mortgage Performance: June Sees Calendar-Driven Spike In Delinquencies; Foreclosures Remain Historically Low

- Coming off a near-record low in May and with June ending on a Sunday, the national delinquency rate jumped +14.5% (+45 basis points) to 3.49%, its second highest level in 18 months
- Sunday month-ends often lead to sharp, but typically temporary, spikes in delinquent mortgages, as payments made on the last day of a given month are not processed until the following month
- As such, June saw a +19.6% increase in the number of borrowers a single payment past due – the highest inflow since May 2020 – while 60-day delinquencies rose 11.8% to a five-month high
- Though up 5.1% from May, serious delinquencies (loans 90+ days past due but not in active foreclosure) were still down ‑8.5% year over year and 10.1% below pre-pandemic levels
- Foreclosure starts declined 6.2% in June – pushing active foreclosure inventory to its lowest point since the end of COVID-era moratoriums, now 34% below pre-pandemic levels
- 5.3K foreclosure sales were completed nationally in June, representing a -14.9% month-over-month decrease to their lowest level since February 2022, still well below pre-pandemic norms
- Prepayments eased -7.6% from May, breaking a six-month streak of increasing prepay activity as we near the typical seasonal peak of home sales, and affordability and rate constraints persist
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, reports the following “first look” at June 2024 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.
Data as of June 30, 2024
Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.49%
Month-over-month change: 14.54%
Year-over-year change: 11.70%
Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.35%
Month-over-month change: -3.09%
Year-over-year change: -18.44%
Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 23,000
Month-over-month change -6.21%
Year-over-year change: -19.03%
Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.53%
Month-over-month change: -7.64%
Year-over-year change: -5.75%
Foreclosure sales: 5,300
Month-over-month change: -14.89%
Year-over-year change: - 22.16%
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,873,000
Month-over-month change: 239,000
Year-over-year change: 223,000
Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 431,000
Month-over-month change: 21,000
Year-over-year change: -40,000
Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 186,000
Month-over-month change: -6,000
Year-over-year change: -38,000
Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,058,000
Month-over-month change: 233,000
Year-over-year change: 184,000
Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Mississippi:
8.35%
Louisiana:
8.08%
Alabama:
5.85%
Indiana:
5.38%
West Virginia:
5.27%
Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage
Oregon:
2.20%
Idaho:
2.16%
Montana:
2.14%
Colorado:
2.14%
Washington:
2.06%
Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage
Mississippi:
2.03%
Louisiana:
1.79%
Alabama:
1.45%
Arkansas:
1.26%
Indiana:
1.14%
Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage
Alaska:
-1.80%
Montana:
-0.28%
New York:
0.37%
Hawaii:
1.39%
Vermont:
2.80%
Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage
South Dakota:
19.27%
Louisiana:
18.20%
Arizona:
17.48%
Tennessee:
16.43%
Arkansas:
15.18%
*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.
Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on ICE’s McDash loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.
The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com/resources/data-reports by August 5, 2024.
For more information about gaining access to ICE’s loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.