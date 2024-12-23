ICE First Look At Mortgage Performance: Delinquencies Hit Highest Level In Nearly Three Years - Prepayments Drop On Higher Rates

The national delinquency rate jumped 29 basis points (bps) in November to 3.74%, its highest level in almost three years, marking six consecutive months of year-over-year increases

While much of November’s spike was driven by seasonality, post-hurricane distress, and a late-in-the-month Thanksgiving, delinquencies more broadly continue to rise from recent year lows

Early-, mid- and late-stage defaults all rose in November, with seriously delinquent loans – 90 or more days past due but not in active foreclosure – now at the highest level since February 2023

Both foreclosure starts and completions dropped in November and remain well below pre-pandemic levels, leaving 31K fewer loans in active foreclosure than at the same time last year

Prepayment activity fell -25.0% month over month on October’s higher interest rates, and remains nearly 30% off last year’s levels

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, reports the following “first look” at November 2024 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Data as of Nov. 30, 2024

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.74%

Month-over-month change: 8.38%

Year-over-year change: 10.46%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.34%

Month-over-month change: -2.09%

Year-over-year change: -15.96%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 21,000

Month-over-month change -29.15%

Year-over-year change: -29.22%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.63%

Month-over-month change: -25.02%

Year-over-year change: 71.20%

Foreclosure sales: 5,300

Month-over-month change: -8.43%

Year-over-year change: -17.65%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: ​ 2,027,000

Month-over-month change: 159,000

Year-over-year change: 224,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 512,000

Month-over-month change: 32,000

Year-over-year change: 53,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 185,000

Month-over-month change: -4,000

Year-over-year change: -31,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,213,000

Month-over-month change: 155,000

Year-over-year change: 192,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage Louisiana: 8.60 % Mississippi: 8.48 % Alabama: 6.23 % Indiana: 5.68 % Arkansas: 5.55 % Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage Washington: 2.16 % Idaho: 2.19 % Colorado: 2.21 % Montana: 2.25 % California: 2.30 % Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage Mississippi: 2.30 % Louisiana: 2.26 % Alabama: 1.63 % Arkansas: 1.42 % Georgia: 1.35 % Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage Hawaii: -9.59 % New York: -5.86 % Massachusetts: -2.24 % Rhode Island: -0.80 % Pennsylvania: 0.05 % Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage Florida 28.13 % North Carolina: 20.39 % South Carolina: 17.59 % Arizona: 15.65 % Georgia: 12.76 %

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state. Notes: 1) Totals are extrapolated based on ICE’s loan-level mortgage and property records databases. 2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

NOTE: Due to the holidays ICE Mortgage Monitor will not publish a report in January. Reports for previous months are available online at mortgagetech.ice.com/resources/data-reports. The next ICE Mortgage Monitor will publish February 3, 2025.

For more information about gaining access to ICE’s loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.